Tinkler slams 'ridiculous' award to his goalkeeper
Coach Eric Tinkler slammed the selection of his goalkeeper, Ghana's Richard Ofori, as man of the match after a goalless South African Premiership game on Sunday, calling it 'ridiculous'.
JOHANNESBURG - Coach Eric Tinkler slammed the selection of his goalkeeper, Ghana's Richard Ofori, as man of the match after a goalless South African Premiership game on Sunday, calling it "ridiculous".
"I find that decision absolutely ridiculous," was his angry reaction to the Maritzburg United and Ghana 2019 Africa Cup of Nations shot-stopper being presented with a statuette and a cash prize.
"I really do not know how he was named man of the match when the other goalkeeper (Boy de Jong) was much busier," he added after a 0-0 draw with promoted Stellenbosch in Cape Town.
Man of the match awards are decided by journalists covering Premiership matches and often trigger social media controversy.
Former South Africa midfielder Tinkler also lashed out at his side, saying they were "fearful and anxious and, especially in the opening half, lacked composure".
While United captain Ofori made two excellent first-half saves, Netherlands-born De Jong was constantly under pressure in the second half and used his forehead to make one brilliant stop.
The result of a match that never came to life left both clubs winless and just above the relegation zone after three rounds with two points each.
In Polokwane, Baroka and Bloemfontein Celtic, who had midfielder Lantshene Phalane sent off on 64 minutes after a second yellow card, drew 0-0 in the other Sunday fixture.
Popular in Sport
-
McIlroy wins PGA Tour Championship to claim FedEx Cup
-
Boks winger Dyantyi tests positive for banned substance
-
Racist abuse 'only makes me stronger' says Pogba
-
Salah at the double as Liverpool dispatch Arsenal
-
Bumrah leads India to 318-run rout of West Indies in first Test
-
Supersport steps in SABC void
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.