Tanzanian govt trying to secure release of $90m airbus impounded at OR Tambo
It was seized last Friday following a Gauteng High Court ruling in favour of a Namibian-born farmer seeking $33 million in compensation for the nationalisation of his farm by Tanzanian authorities decades ago.
PRETORIA - Tanzanian government sources said they were trying to secure the release of $90 million Airbus 220-300 impounded at OR Tambo International Airport.
The farmer, who chooses not to be named, brought the case to South Africa because it is a signatory of the international convention on the recognition and enforcement of foreign arbitration.
There has been no official statements from either the South African or Tanzanian governments.
The impounded plane is leased by Air Tanzania, which was revived by President John Magufuli and started flying to South Africa two months ago.
