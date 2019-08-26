View all in Latest
Go

Suspect in Bellville murder, dismemberment case makes first court appearance

The matter has been postponed to next Monday for further investigation.

Lynette Volschenk. Picture: Facebook
Lynette Volschenk. Picture: Facebook
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of killing a Bellville woman has made his first appearance in the Bellville Magistrates Court.

Kyle Ruiters was arrested on Thursday shortly after the Lynette Volschenk's body was found in her flat.

Police are still probing the motive for her murder.

Wearing jeans and a grey hoodie, 24-year-old Ruiters stepped into the dock at the court.

He silently stared at the magistrate as a relative and supporters of the deceased furiously hurled insults at him from the packed public gallery.

The matter has been postponed to next Monday for further investigation.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Eric Ntabazalila.

"He will be kept at the Bellville Police Station cells to make it easier to consult with him."

Police apparently found the accused in Volschenk's flat with blood on his hands.

The woman's body had been dismembered.

It's believed Ruiters and his mother - who was also present at court on Monday - resided in the same block of flats where the murder took place.

