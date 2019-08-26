SABC soccer analyst David Kekana dies

Details surrounding his death were not clear, but it's understood he had been admitted to hospital recently.

JOHANNESBURG - SABC soccer analyst David Kekana has died.

Kekana's family confirmed in a statement on Monday morning that the veteran journalist passed away on Sunday after a long battle with diabetes.

He was 47.

The father of two was best known for his known for his work on SABC Sport.

But he also worked at various media houses before that, including Primedia and the Sunday Times.

He was also appointed by Gauteng Premier David Makhura as a member of the province's social cohesion games.

Kekana's fans and colleauges have been paying tribute to him this morning.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said that his contribution to football analysis for close to two decades would be sorely missed.

Today we woke up to devastating news of the passing of veteran football Analyst, David Kekana. His contribution to football analysis spans close to 2 decades & his commitment to sports development will be sorely missed. We send our sympathies to his loved ones #RIPDavidKekana pic.twitter.com/DTeCsfCeMY — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) August 26, 2019

RIP #DavidKekana



Strength to your family, may God comfort them during this time#RIPDavidKekana pic.twitter.com/8HeaXCsYuJ — 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zuks_Franco) August 25, 2019

Our last call was to check if I'm OK, yes I'm OK Bra Deza #DavidKekana I'm OK please God! pic.twitter.com/jPGx0KRhUJ — Thulani Thuswa (@ThulaniThuswa) August 25, 2019

I just woke up to the sad news of #DavidKekana passing on. #RIPDavidKekana pic.twitter.com/53XSTV3kfw — A l l e n (@2018_allen) August 26, 2019