SABC soccer analyst David Kekana dies

Details surrounding his death were not clear, but it's understood he had been admitted to hospital recently.

A YouTube screengrab of SABC soccer analyst David Kekana.
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - SABC soccer analyst David Kekana has died.

Kekana's family confirmed in a statement on Monday morning that the veteran journalist passed away on Sunday after a long battle with diabetes.

He was 47.

The father of two was best known for his known for his work on SABC Sport.

But he also worked at various media houses before that, including Primedia and the Sunday Times.

He was also appointed by Gauteng Premier David Makhura as a member of the province's social cohesion games.

Kekana's fans and colleauges have been paying tribute to him this morning.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said that his contribution to football analysis for close to two decades would be sorely missed.

