SA Rugby stands by Etzebeth after claims of racist, physical attack against him
"We have spoken to Eben and he categorically denies any physical or racial abuse on his part as has been alleged in social media."
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Rugby Union said on Monday it would “co-operate with the authorities in any way necessary” and has “no tolerance of acts of violence or racial abuse” after Eben Etzebeth was accused of physical and racial violence at a bar in Langebaan over the weekend.
But it remains behind him, saying he remains a Springbok unless they learn it was him who committed the acts.
“We have spoken to Eben and he categorically denies any physical or racial abuse on his part as has been alleged in social media. He is a member of the Springbok squad and will remain so unless police authorities require our reconsideration”, the Saru statement said.
A woman, Yorayda Papier-Jansen, accused Etzebeth and others of assaulting and pointing a gun at a homeless man. She also said in a Facebook post that she and her cousin were racially abused by the rugby player and others in his company. A video of the incident circulated on social media over the weekend. Etzebeth denied the claims in a Facebook post.
“It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim that I physically or racially abused anyone in Langebaan as has been reported on social media. Multiple witnesses can corroborate that,” he said.
"I am and will always strive to be a true ambassador to this beautiful rainbow nation and the sport that I love," he said.
In the statement released on Monday, SA Rugby said there has been contact with the player over the incident.
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is set to announce his 31-man World Cup squad later on Monday afternoon.
Popular in Local
-
Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson dies in car crash
-
Culpable homicide probe into Gavin Watson's death
-
SABC soccer analyst David Kekana dies
-
‘Get well soon, brother’: SA wishes Robert Marawa speedy recovery
-
South Africa risks tax revolt, bailouts over govt graft
-
SA mourns businesswoman Dr Thandi Ndlovu's death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.