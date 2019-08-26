Police still hunting alleged perpetrator of Vaal Mall pepper-spray attack

Itumeleng Tsoeu, who was attacked allegedly over a parking spot, has now enlisted the help of a lawyer while police continue with their investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - Two weeks after a Vanderbijlpark mother was pepper-sprayed and racially abused while breastfeeding her son at the Vaal Mall, no arrests have been made.

Tsoeu said her attacker got angry with her and called her a baboon before pepper-spraying her and her four-month-old son. She was hoping for a breakthrough soon.

Until then, she’s working with her lawyer Caromien Venter who has told Eyewitness News several people who witnessed the attack took photos from the scene.

Venter said they were trying to gather as much information as possible to support a criminal case.

“We are trying to gather as many witnesses as well as people who took pictures. We believe that there’s nothing that can justify what has been done,” she said.

The woman who attacked Tsoeu has still not been traced and with no CCTV footage available, investigators were relying only on witness statements.

