Culpable homicide probe into Gavin Watson's death

Gavin Watson, the CEO of controversial company Bosasa, died in a car crash close to OR Tambo International Airport on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have opened a culpable homicide case after a crash close to OR Tambo International Airport left one dead. It is believed the person who died is Gavin Watson (73), CEO of controversial company Bosasa, now African Global Operations, .

A Bosasa executive told Eyewitness News that the Watson family was en route to the mortuary following news of the crash.

"The man was driving into the airport precinct, when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a concrete pillar holding up a highway bridge. The victim was certified dead on the scene by paramedics and a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation," the police said in a statement on Monday.

What’s left of the car is a mangled piece of metal. Almost the entire front part of the car is completely smashed up and unidentifiable. The windscreen is shattered and all but peeled off the front of the car.

There's a massive oil spillage, and police have covered parts of the road with soil to avoid slipping. Police are picking up large chunks of metal from the car strewn on the road.

Earlier the police were seen to be moving what would be the wheel of the car, which was completely broken off. The right-hand-side door, the driver’s door, is broken and falling off the car.

An image of the crash scene. Picture: Supplied

The mangled remains of the car. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN

Watson and some top managers at his company - including former COO Angelo Agrizzi - were also implicated as having given government officials money and other lavish gifts in exchange for favours.

His company is alleged to have pumped millions of rand into ANC campaigns.

Watson has most recently been embroiled in controversial donation to President Cyril Ramphosa's ANC presidential campaign. R500,000 was donated to the ANC campaign, and was exposed after DA leader Mmusi Maimane asked the president about the donation in Parliament. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating the matter.

Agrizzi told the Zondo commission of inquiry that Watson had a close relationship with former President Jacob Zuma, saying it made Watson feel "untouchable".

Gavin Watson. Picture: Bosasa