Petition calls for bail to be denied to suspect in murder, dismemberment case

Police apparently found the accused in the victim's flat with blood on his hands.

Lynette Volschenk. Picture: Facebook
Lynette Volschenk. Picture: Facebook
58 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of killing a Bellville woman and dismembering her body is due to appear in court on Monday morning.

The 24-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday shortly after Lynette Volschenk's body was found in her flat in the Loevenstein area.

Police are probing the motive for her murder.

The suspect is due to make his first appearance in the Bellville Magistrates Court this morning after spending the weekend behind bars.

Police apparently found the accused in the victim's flat with blood on his hands.

Volschenk's body had been dismembered.

A colleague of Volschenk has drawn up an online petition to hand to the court calling for the accused to be denied bail.

So far, almost 9,000 people have signed the petition.

