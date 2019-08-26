Petition calls for bail to be denied to suspect in murder, dismemberment case
Police apparently found the accused in the victim's flat with blood on his hands.
CAPE TOWN - The man accused of killing a Bellville woman and dismembering her body is due to appear in court on Monday morning.
The 24-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday shortly after Lynette Volschenk's body was found in her flat in the Loevenstein area.
Police are probing the motive for her murder.
The suspect is due to make his first appearance in the Bellville Magistrates Court this morning after spending the weekend behind bars.
Police apparently found the accused in the victim's flat with blood on his hands.
Volschenk's body had been dismembered.
A colleague of Volschenk has drawn up an online petition to hand to the court calling for the accused to be denied bail.
So far, almost 9,000 people have signed the petition.
Popular in Local
-
SABC soccer analyst David Kekana dies
-
SA mourns businesswoman Dr Thandi Ndlovu's death
-
‘Get well soon, brother’: SA wishes Robert Marawa speedy recovery
-
Zondo Inquiry set to hear about Zuma relatives' attempts to secure govt deals
-
Mbalula hails businesswoman Thandi Ndlovu after her death in car crash
-
Police still hunting alleged perpetrator of Vaal Mall pepper-spray attack
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.