Over 1,000 tax-related cases await prosecution - Kieswetter
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has promised that the revenue service is cleaning up - adding that over 1,000 tax-related cases are awaiting prosecution.
Kieswetter was addressing delegates at the tax indaba which started on Monday morning in Sandton.
The week-long meeting will see tax professionals and government discuss ways of addressing problems facing the sector.
Kieswetter said Sars has been working with law enforcement agencies to tackle crime and corruption.
“Sars is about to conclude an MoU with the NPA and is working closely with other Advocate [Shamiela] Batohi and her team. We have a backlog of some 1,000 cases awaiting prosecution and the list continues to grow.”
Once a thriving entity, Sars has in recent years come under the spotlight for the wrong reasons.
It has fallen short on its revenue collections.
The service is also battling internal fights after the fallout from the so-called rogue unit saga.
