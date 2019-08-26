Netanyahu orders news settler homes at fatal attack site
Settler leaders often say after attacks on Israelis that the right response is settlement growth.
JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday ordered hundreds of new settler homes to be built near the site of a bomb attack that killed an Israeli teen in the occupied West Bank.
The homemade bomb on Friday near the settlement of Dolev, northwest of Ramallah, killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and wounded her father Eitan and brother Dvir in what the military called a terror attack.
Israeli security forces have detained a number of Palestinian suspects but say the investigation is still underway.
An English-language statement from Netanyahu's office said he ordered that plans be submitted at the next meeting of planning authorities for "the establishment of a new neighbourhood in Dolev with approximately 300 new residential housing units".
Settler leaders often say after attacks on Israelis that the right response is settlement growth.
"We will deepen our roots and strike at our enemies," the statement quoted Netanyahu as saying. "We will continue to strengthen and develop settlement."
Netanyahu and his right-wing allies draw signficant support from the settlement movement and they will be fighting what looks like being a tough general election on 17 September.
Palestinians sporadically attack Israelis in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since the Six-Day War of 1967, but bombings have become rare.
Recent attacks have mostly involved guns, knives and car-ramming.
Around 600,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem, next to some three million Palestinians.
All settlements are viewed as illegal under international law, which Israel disputes.
Popular in World
-
Customer kills French waiter in sandwich spat
-
Here’s where Indonesia wants to build its new capital
-
Britain's Prince Andrew denies witnessing Epstein abuse
-
Trump caught off guard as Iran's Zarif visits G7 summit town
-
Trump leaves Iran diplomacy door open after Macron's Zarif gambit
-
Indonesia picks eastern Borneo island for new capital
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.