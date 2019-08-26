Nelson Mandela University suspends lectures due to student protests
Protesters blocked off the entrances to the campus with tyres and debris over a lack of security.
JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela University has suspended lectures for the day due to student protests.
Protesters blocked off the entrances to the campus with tyres and debris over a lack of security.
The students said there has been a high rate of crime on campus including rape and violent assault.
There were also reports of clashes with security guards.
The university's Zandile Mbalela said: “As a precautionary measure against the possible escalation of matters, the university then took a decision to temporarily suspend, until further notice, physical lectures. We encourage our lecturers and students to continue the learning and teaching mandate using alternative platforms.”
Comments
