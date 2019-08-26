‘Music is power’: Standard Bank Joy of Jazz honours our brightest stars
Those who were honoured during the ceremony were individuals who have made a direct and indirect impact in the fields of music, art, radio, photography, fashion dance and theatre.
JOHANNESBURG - The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz on Saturday honoured 11 of the brightest creative stars in the South African music firmament a Jazz Honours ceremony for their contributions to the industry and their unique status in the country's thriving and vibrant jazz culture at the Sandton Convention Center.
The Jazz Honours is part of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival, scheduled to take place from the 26th – 28th September at the Sandton Convention Centre.
The first recipients for tonight were Dianne and Miguel Rossi for their contribution to jazz education in South Africa. Dianne Rossi said she was always passionate about jazz, and that it was an honour and privilege to be a part of the jazz community. Mcedi Zulu of the South African Jazz Appreciator's Association was also honoured for his long-standing appreciation of jazz, as well as a playwright and author Sam Mhangwane. Mhangwane, who has been in the industry for more than two decades, said it was a dream come true for someone to finally acknowledge his work.
Yvonne Chaka Chaka, a music industry stalwart with a compassion for helping people, is the Humanitarian Honoree. Concluding the proceedings, Chaka Chaka said: “Music is key. Music is power. We disseminate messages through music.”
Here is the full list of recipients:
Yvonne Chaka Chaka - Humanitarian award
Mike and Dianne Rossi - Jazz Education
James Ngcobo - Uplifting standard of local jazz
Michelle Constant - Business Arts
Simnikiwe Sondlo - Persevering a Jazz venue of all times
Sam Nhlengethwa - Visual Arts
Greg Maloka - Media and Radio contribution
Sphiwe Mhlambi - Photography
Mncedi Zulu - Recognition of a long-standing appreciation of jazz
Sam Mhangwani - Music festival production and sustainability
