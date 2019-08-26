Mitchells Plain residents petition court to deny alleged child rapist bail
Angry woodlands residents, the family of the victim and representatives of the community policing forum are among those gathered at court.
CAPE TOWN - Mitchells Plain residents have petitioned the court to deny bail to a suspected child rapist.
The 57-year-old man appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Monday.
He is accused of raping a one-year-old girl in Woodlands last week.
Angry Woodlands residents, the family of the victim and representatives of the community policing forum are among those gathered at court.
The CPF's Byron de Villiers said their message was clear: they don't want the accused back in their community.
“He came up and obviously the mother had a slight breakdown facing the perpetrator because it's somebody known to her. We will continue to support the family. We will push and push hard to deny this person bail.”
De Villiers said the accused lives in the same house as the child's nanny.
The matter has been postponed to 9 September and the accused remains in custody.
