MDC official due in Zim court for bail verdict after arrest over protests

Amos Chibaya was taken into custody last week and is on trial for a charge linked to violent protests in January.

JOHANNESBURG - The national organiser of Zimbabwe’s opposition party the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) who was arrested last week for not stopping mass protests in the country is expected back in court on Monday.

Amos Chibaya was taken into custody last week and is on trial for a charge linked to violent protests in January. The demonstrations led to a security crackdown that left dozens dead.

“On Friday we appeared in court, I made an application for bail pending trial which was opposed by the state,” said Chibiya's lawyer Obey Shiva. “During the bail hearing I advised the court that in actual fact, there is no such offence in our statuary books. The magistrates revered the ruling for Monday.”

Last week, MDC members protested in various cities across Zimbabwe despite a police ban upheld by the country's High Court.

More than a hundred people were arrested while scores others injured during running battles between police and demonstrators.