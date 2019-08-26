Mbalula to engage with taxi industry over revised recapitalisation programme

The minister launched the revised plan on Friday. It offers operators R140,000 to surrender their unroadworthy and illegal vehicles in exchange of being completely scrapped.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has assured the taxi industry that he would meet with them to address concerns over the revised taxi recapitalisation programme.

Mbalula launched the revised plan on Friday. It offers operators R140,000 to surrender their unroadworthy and illegal vehicles in exchange for being completely scrapped.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) raised concerns over the plan, saying the money was not enough. The association was also accusing government of targeting particular vehicles.

But Mbalula said the operators should work with government and not against it.

“We will engage with them to understand the issues that they want to raise from Santaco and everybody involved,” Mbalula said.