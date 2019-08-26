Mbalula to engage with taxi industry over revised recapitalisation programme
The minister launched the revised plan on Friday. It offers operators R140,000 to surrender their unroadworthy and illegal vehicles in exchange of being completely scrapped.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has assured the taxi industry that he would meet with them to address concerns over the revised taxi recapitalisation programme.
Mbalula launched the revised plan on Friday. It offers operators R140,000 to surrender their unroadworthy and illegal vehicles in exchange for being completely scrapped.
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) raised concerns over the plan, saying the money was not enough. The association was also accusing government of targeting particular vehicles.
But Mbalula said the operators should work with government and not against it.
“We will engage with them to understand the issues that they want to raise from Santaco and everybody involved,” Mbalula said.
WATCH: A taxi is being scrapped. pic.twitter.com/ZziUGQ4nxn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 23, 2019
Popular in Local
-
SA mourns businesswoman Dr Thandi Ndlovu's death
-
Presidency sends condolences to family of late business pioneer Thandi Ndlovu
-
9 killed in Limpopo taxi accident
-
The IFP's new top six revealed
-
Five things you need to need to know about new IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa
-
New IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa ready to hit the ground running
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.