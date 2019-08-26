Mbalula hails businesswoman Thandi Ndlovu after her death in car crash
Businesswoman Thandi Ndlovu died alongside three others in a collision on the N4 highway in Rustenburg on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has joined many others in paying tribute to the late businesswoman Dr Thandi Ndlovu who died in a car crash, saying her contribution to the country was immeasurable.
"To mourn during a month where we are supposed to celebrate her kind, Dr Thandi Ndlovu’s contribution to the country is immeasurable, she will be sorely missed. Three other people also lost their lives in the crash. Our thoughts and prayers are with all their loved ones," Mbalula said.
He said the carnage on the roads robbed the country of an outstanding woman.
Ndlovu was on the board of several companies and was the former president of the Black Business Council for the built environment.
She was also the founder of the Motheo Construction Group and died alongside three others in a collision on the N4 highway in Rustenburg on Saturday.
The exact cause of the crash was not yet known.
Popular in Local
-
SABC soccer analyst David Kekana dies
-
SA mourns businesswoman Dr Thandi Ndlovu's death
-
9 killed in Limpopo taxi accident
-
‘Get well soon, brother’: SA wishes Robert Marawa speedy recovery
-
New IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa ready to hit the ground running
-
CT girl (6) dies after being hit in head by stray bullet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.