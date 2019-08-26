Mbalula hails businesswoman Thandi Ndlovu after her death in car crash

Businesswoman Thandi Ndlovu died alongside three others in a collision on the N4 highway in Rustenburg on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has joined many others in paying tribute to the late businesswoman Dr Thandi Ndlovu who died in a car crash, saying her contribution to the country was immeasurable.

"To mourn during a month where we are supposed to celebrate her kind, Dr Thandi Ndlovu’s contribution to the country is immeasurable, she will be sorely missed. Three other people also lost their lives in the crash. Our thoughts and prayers are with all their loved ones," Mbalula said.

He said the carnage on the roads robbed the country of an outstanding woman.

Ndlovu was on the board of several companies and was the former president of the Black Business Council for the built environment.

She was also the founder of the Motheo Construction Group and died alongside three others in a collision on the N4 highway in Rustenburg on Saturday.

The exact cause of the crash was not yet known.