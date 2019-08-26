Magashule: Stability returning to WC ANC

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said that the party's Western Cape structure had the perfect opportunity to renew and unite around a common goal.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said that stability was returning to the Western Cape ANC.

Magahsule was in Bloekombos this weekend where he introduced the interim task team of the ANC Western Cape to party members.

The interim task team was appointed after the ANC national executive committee's decision to disbanded the previous committee.

"We are going back to our basics, respect. And we're saying to those who still have issues, we don't know who they are because here are branch members are there is one voice [sic]."

He added that the first order of business was to get the ground forces active again.

Political analyst Ralph Mathkega, however, said it would not be an easy task.

"The province has been deteriorating election-on-election. It will take a great deal of work to get the province back."

