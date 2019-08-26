Kieswetter: If Sars fails, our democracy fails

South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter was speaking at the Tax Indaba which at the Sandton Convention Centre.

SANDTON - South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter on Monday said the success of the country's revenue service was interlinked to the well-being of South Africa's democracy.

Kieswetter was speaking at the Tax Indaba at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The week-long meeting is aimed at finding ways to tackle a number of problems facing tax revenue and the economy.

Kieswetter said the country's growth was linked to the success of Sars.

“Our legal mandate authorises us to collect taxes. That we serve a much higher purpose to which tax revenue is simply a means. The success of Sars is integrally linked to the well-being of our democracy. If Sars fails, our democracy fails,” he said.

