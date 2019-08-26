Kieswetter: If Sars fails, our democracy fails
South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter was speaking at the Tax Indaba which at the Sandton Convention Centre.
SANDTON - South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter on Monday said the success of the country's revenue service was interlinked to the well-being of South Africa's democracy.
Kieswetter was speaking at the Tax Indaba at the Sandton Convention Centre.
The week-long meeting is aimed at finding ways to tackle a number of problems facing tax revenue and the economy.
Kieswetter said the country's growth was linked to the success of Sars.
“Our legal mandate authorises us to collect taxes. That we serve a much higher purpose to which tax revenue is simply a means. The success of Sars is integrally linked to the well-being of our democracy. If Sars fails, our democracy fails,” he said.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Business
-
South Africa risks tax revolt, bailouts over govt graft
-
Leaked Eskom document paints dire picture of utility
-
Scopa set for oversight visits to Kusile, Medupi power stations
-
China state media blasts US after Trump threats
-
Rand slides as US-China trade spat weighs
-
Solidarity wants to have Brian Molefe’s property seized
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.