Indonesia picks eastern Borneo island for new capital
The government would draft a bill for the move which would be sent to parliament, President Joko Widodo said.
JAKARTA - Indonesia has chosen the eastern edge of jungle-clad Borneo island for its new capital, President Joko Widodo said Monday, as the country looks to shift its political heart away from congested megalopolis Jakarta.
The proposed location - near the regional cities of Balikpapan and Samarinda - is in the geographical centre of the Southeast Asian archipelago and an area where the government already owns some 180,000 hectares of land, he added.
The site in the province of East Kalimantan is at "minimal" risk of natural disasters, he added.
"As a large nation that has been independent for 74 years, Indonesia has never chosen its own capital," Widodo said in a televised speech.
"The burden Jakarta is holding right now is too heavy as the centre of governance, business, finance, trade and services," he added.
The government would draft a bill for the move which would be sent to parliament, Widodo said.
He said the estimated cost of the project was around 466 trillion rupiah (US$33 billion).
Around 20% of the project will be directly funded by the government, with the rest from partnerships with the private sector and
The move comes as concerns about Jakarta's future soar.
The megacity - first established by Dutch colonists nearly 500 years ago - of is one of the fastest-sinking cities on earth, with environmental experts warning that one-third of it could be submerged by 2050 if current rates continue.
The problem is largely linked to excessive groundwater extraction.
But the city of 10 million - a number that bloats to about 30 million with surrounding satellite cities - is also plagued by a host of other ills, from eye-watering traffic jams and pollution to the risk of earthquakes and floods.
Its foundations have been further stressed by unchecked development and poor urban planning.
Popular in World
-
Trump caught off guard as Iran's Zarif visits G7 summit town
-
Customer kills French waiter in sandwich spat
-
Battered Hong Kong faces economic recession, existential crisis
-
Warplanes dump water on Amazon as Brazil military begins fighting fires
-
China state media blasts US after Trump threats
-
UK pledges £10 mn for fire-ravaged Amazon
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.