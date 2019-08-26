IFP calls for unused state land to be redistributed to public
Newly-elected party secretary-general Siphosethu Ngcobo said that the resolution of the land issue carried with it the potential to heal the wounds of the past.
ULUNDI - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has called for all unused land belonging to the state to be immediately redistributed to the public.
The party also reiterated its call for the expropriation of land with compensation, claiming that expropriation without compensation would hurt the country's economy.
The party said it planned to implement a robust lobby campaign for these resolutions and others which it took at its national elective conference in Ulundi at the weekend.
He, however, admitted that if handled recklessly it could destroy South Africa’s agricultural sector.
"If handled in a responsible manner, it has the potential to be the foundation of the renewed economy our country so critically needs."
Ngcobo said that the IFP had resolved to continue its backing of the Ingonyama Trust and communal ownership of land under the control of traditional leaders.
"Communal land must remain in the hands of the people under the custodianship of traditional leaders, with the provincial governments providing support to traditional leaders."
The party said its resolutions on the land issue included lobbying for the finalisation of outstanding land claims and reopening the window for the submission of new claims.
