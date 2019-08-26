Gauteng ANC PEC to meet national officials over Makhura Cabinet

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Gauteng ANC PEC to meet national officials over Makhura Cabinet

The meeting comes after this weekend’s PEC meeting where the party apparently stuck to its decision on why it defied the national executive committee’s (NEC) decision to have a 60% woman majority Cabinet.

FILE: The Gauteng ANC's newly elected leadership from left Parks Tau, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Panyaza Lesufi and David Makhura. Picture: EWN
FILE: The Gauteng ANC's newly elected leadership from left Parks Tau, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Panyaza Lesufi and David Makhura. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng’s provincial executive committee (PEC) is expected to meet the national structure on Monday over the issues of 50/50 representation in the provincial Cabinet.

The meeting comes after this weekend’s PEC meeting where the party apparently stuck to its decision on why it defied the national executive committee’s (NEC) decision to have a 60% woman majority Cabinet.

Last month, the ANC ordered Premier David Makhura to make changes in the Cabinet in line with the organisation's resolution that provinces led by men must have 60% females in the Cabinet.

“We have requested an audience with our national officials to have a discussion on the recent decision taken NEC to remove a male MEC. We are requesting this session after long consultations in the province just to have a reflection with leadership as to how we arrived where we are and how can we navigate to implement the decision of the NEC,” said provincial secretary Jacob Khawe.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA