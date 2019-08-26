Gauteng ANC PEC to meet national officials over Makhura Cabinet
The meeting comes after this weekend’s PEC meeting where the party apparently stuck to its decision on why it defied the national executive committee’s (NEC) decision to have a 60% woman majority Cabinet.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng’s provincial executive committee (PEC) is expected to meet the national structure on Monday over the issues of 50/50 representation in the provincial Cabinet.
Last month, the ANC ordered Premier David Makhura to make changes in the Cabinet in line with the organisation's resolution that provinces led by men must have 60% females in the Cabinet.
“We have requested an audience with our national officials to have a discussion on the recent decision taken NEC to remove a male MEC. We are requesting this session after long consultations in the province just to have a reflection with leadership as to how we arrived where we are and how can we navigate to implement the decision of the NEC,” said provincial secretary Jacob Khawe.
