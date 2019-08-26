David Kekana remembered for his passion for sports
David Kekana’s long-time friend and colleague Walter Mokoena remembered him as a brother who blazed a trail in the sporting field.
JOHANNESBURG - David Kekana is being remembered on Monday afternoon with his colleagues and fans paying tribute to the late journalist and sports analyst.
The 47-year-old was battling diabetes and passed away in hospital on Sunday.
Mokoena – who worked with the SABC football analyst and commentator for over 21 years – said everyone who encountered him was charmed by his warm personality and his passion for sports.
“I don’t remember anyone saying they don’t like David because he was always smiling.”
Kekana began his career as a journalist in print media before moving to the public broadcaster in 2000.
He worked on various productions including the 2010 Fifa World Cup, the All Africa Games and the Africa Cup of Nations.
Fellow SABC analyst Thomas Mlambo said South Africa has lost a great man.
EFF Sends Heartfelt Condolences On The Passing of David Kekana. pic.twitter.com/5rg21p7Ihx— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 26, 2019
We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of one of our longest serving sports analyst and soccer fanatic David Kekana.— SABC1 (@Official_SABC1) August 26, 2019
His contribution to the sporting fraternity will be missed. #RIPDavidKekana pic.twitter.com/3sfP9PFzhW
Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of veteran football analyst, David Kekana. His memory and contribution to football will not be lost 🙏💙🇿🇦#DavidKekana pic.twitter.com/onC8A7ytdj— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 26, 2019
Heartfelt Condolences to the Family and Friends of the late Football Analyst Grootman #DavidKekana— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) August 26, 2019
As the Football Family, we are still in shock and mourn his passing - man who loved and Dedicated his life to the game. #RIPDavidKekana 💔💐 pic.twitter.com/nvPfbiSiEV
RIP David Kekana 🙏— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) August 26, 2019
The club is saddened to hear about the passing of David Kekana. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. #Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/TstevursQL
Our heartfelt condolences to the friends, colleagues and family of David KEKANA. 💔💔💔— Bloemfontein Celtic (@Bloem_Celtic) August 26, 2019
Robala Ka Kgotso Tlou!
We will miss your warm smile and insights.
May your soul Rest In Peace. #RIPDavidKekana#LoveSiwelele#SiweleleSaMasele pic.twitter.com/aXvd7buuG4
ANC MOURNS THE PASSING OF COMRADE DAVID KEKANA #RIPDavidKekana pic.twitter.com/8B2fglguKW— African National Congress (@MYANC) August 26, 2019
