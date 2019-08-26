View all in Latest
David Kekana remembered for his passion for sports

David Kekana’s long-time friend and colleague Walter Mokoena remembered him as a brother who blazed a trail in the sporting field.

FILE: SABC soccer analyst David Kekana. Picture: @AbsaPremNews/Twitter.
FILE: SABC soccer analyst David Kekana. Picture: @AbsaPremNews/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - David Kekana is being remembered on Monday afternoon with his colleagues and fans paying tribute to the late journalist and sports analyst.

The 47-year-old was battling diabetes and passed away in hospital on Sunday.

Kekana’s long-time friend and colleague Walter Mokoena remembered him as a brother who blazed a trail in the sporting field.

Mokoena – who worked with the SABC football analyst and commentator for over 21 years – said everyone who encountered him was charmed by his warm personality and his passion for sports.

“I don’t remember anyone saying they don’t like David because he was always smiling.”

Kekana began his career as a journalist in print media before moving to the public broadcaster in 2000.

He worked on various productions including the 2010 Fifa World Cup, the All Africa Games and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Fellow SABC analyst Thomas Mlambo said South Africa has lost a great man.

