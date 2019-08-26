DA wants 'transparent investigation' into Watson's car accident

In a statement, the DA said police need to probe the circumstances leading up to the fateful accident involving the Gavin Watson.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it had noted reports confirming that Bosasa executive Gavin Watson was killed in an accident during the early hours of Monday morning.

Police have opened a culpable homicide case after a crash close to OR Tambo International Airport that claimed the life of the Bosasa CEO.

In a statement, the DA said police need to probe the circumstances leading up to the "fateful accident" involving Watson.

Watson's company, now called African Global Operations, is alleged to have pumped millions of rand into the African National Congress (ANC) campaigns and has been accused of massive corruption at the state capture commission of inquiry.

