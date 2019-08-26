DA calls on govt to delay implementation of Aarto Bill, resolve e-tolls first
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the bill into law last week. The Act will see motorists losing points for traffic offences, a move which could lead to the suspension of their licences.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants government to delay the implementation of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment (Aarto) Bill and is calling for a review of the system.
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the bill into law last week. The Act will see motorists losing points for traffic offences, a move which could lead to the suspension of their licences.
DA Gauteng spokesperson for road and transport Fred Nel said the act would impact negatively on drivers.
“The DA is very concerned about the implementation of the Aarto Bill before the e-tolls matter has been settled. Directly what can happen is that motorists can get a fine each time they do not pay their e-tolls and if you collect enough fines your licence will be suspended. It is our belief that the president should resolve the e-tolls matter before Aarto comes into being,” he said.
Popular in Politics
-
New IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa ready to hit the ground running
-
The IFP's new top six revealed
-
Five things you need to need to know about new IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa
-
IFP calls for unused state land to be redistributed to public
-
Magashule: Stability returning to WC ANC
-
IFP resolves to appoint Buthelezi as president emeritus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.