DA calls on govt to delay implementation of Aarto Bill, resolve e-tolls first

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the bill into law last week. The Act will see motorists losing points for traffic offences, a move which could lead to the suspension of their licences.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants government to delay the implementation of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment (Aarto) Bill and is calling for a review of the system.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the bill into law last week. The Act will see motorists losing points for traffic offences, a move which could lead to the suspension of their licences.

DA Gauteng spokesperson for road and transport Fred Nel said the act would impact negatively on drivers.

“The DA is very concerned about the implementation of the Aarto Bill before the e-tolls matter has been settled. Directly what can happen is that motorists can get a fine each time they do not pay their e-tolls and if you collect enough fines your licence will be suspended. It is our belief that the president should resolve the e-tolls matter before Aarto comes into being,” he said.