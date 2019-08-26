DA calls on govt to delay implementation of Aarto Bill, resolve e-tolls first

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

DA calls on govt to delay implementation of Aarto Bill, resolve e-tolls first

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the bill into law last week. The Act will see motorists losing points for traffic offences, a move which could lead to the suspension of their licences.

An e-tolls gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
An e-tolls gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants government to delay the implementation of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment (Aarto) Bill and is calling for a review of the system.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the bill into law last week. The Act will see motorists losing points for traffic offences, a move which could lead to the suspension of their licences.

DA Gauteng spokesperson for road and transport Fred Nel said the act would impact negatively on drivers.

“The DA is very concerned about the implementation of the Aarto Bill before the e-tolls matter has been settled. Directly what can happen is that motorists can get a fine each time they do not pay their e-tolls and if you collect enough fines your licence will be suspended. It is our belief that the president should resolve the e-tolls matter before Aarto comes into being,” he said.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA