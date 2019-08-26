View all in Latest
CT girl (6) dies after being hit in head by stray bullet

Four people were shot, including a six-year-old girl, in two separate shootings in Cape Town this weekend.

Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Four people were shot, including a six-year-old girl, in two separate shootings in Cape Town this weekend.

In Ocean View, a 28-year-old woman was shot and killed. A 19-year-old man was also shot and wounded in the incident.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said that two people were shot in Lavender Hill.

"A 24-year-old man was shot and wounded by unidentified suspects. In the same incident, a 6-year-old girl who was playing outside was hit by a stray bullet in the head."

Both victims were rushed to hospital. The six-year-old girl later died.

No arrests have been made in either of these shootings.

Violence continues to plague several communities across the metro, especially on the weekend. Last weekend, 34 murders were reported down from 47 murders the weekend before.

