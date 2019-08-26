China state media blasts US after Trump threats
The world’s two largest economies have been locked in an increasingly bitter trade war which has seen them level tariffs on each other’s exports.
BEIJING - Chinese state media on Monday blasted the United States after US President Donald Trump announced additional tariffs on goods from China and lashed out at China and ordered US companies to find “alternatives” to China.
The world’s two largest economies have been locked in an increasingly bitter trade war which has seen them level tariffs on each other’s exports. Trump announced an additional duty on some $550 billion in targeted Chinese goods on Friday, hours after China unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of US goods. However, he appeared on Sunday to back off on his threat to order US companies out of China.
The official China Daily said in an editorial that Washington would “never be allowed to control China’s fate”.
“It has become unquestionably clear that his administration’s tariff war against China is politically motivated. What Washington wants from its largest trade partner is for it to be content to play second fiddle and meekly do as it demands,” the English-language paper wrote in an editorial.
“Washington has again taken the initiative to escalate the fight in the hope that Beijing will throw in the sponge as early as possible. But Beijing regards the trade war as an unavoidable trial by fire, from which the country will emerge stronger.”
The Global Times, a widely-read tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party’s officialPeople’s Daily, said leaving the Chinese market would be “suicide” for US companies, especially for auto firms.
“US companies are welcome to invest and operate in the Chinese market, but if some US companies want to obey Trump’s order and join Washington’s trade war, the result is bleak. A decision to give up the Chinese market is just suicide,” the paper said in its editorial.
The trade war has damaged global growth, upset allies, and raised market fears that the world economy will tip into a recession.
Asian shares sank on Monday as the latest salvo in the Sino-US trade war shook confidence in the world economy and sent investors steaming to the safe harbours of sovereign bonds and gold, while slugging emerging market currencies.
Popular in World
-
Trump caught off guard as Iran's Zarif visits G7 summit town
-
Warplanes dump water on Amazon as Brazil military begins fighting fires
-
Australia plans to censor extremist online content
-
Customer kills French waiter in sandwich spat
-
As EU threatens trade retaliation, Brazil sends army to fight Amazon fires
-
One dead, two injured in Greek migrant camp fight: report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.