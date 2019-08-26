Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson dies in car crash

A case of culpable homicide has been opened.

JOHANNESBURG - CEO of controversial company Bosasa, now African Global Operations, Gavin Watson (73) died on Monday in a car crash. The crash happened close to OR Tambo International Airport.

While the police have not released the identity of the man as they are waiting to notify his next of kin, Eyewitness News has learnt that it is Watson.

"The man was driving into the airport precinct, when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a concrete pillar holding up a highway bridge. The victim was certified dead on the scene by paramedics and a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation," the police said through a statement on Monday.

Watson and some top managers at his company - including former COO Angelo Agrizzi - were also implicated as having given government officials money and other lavish gifts in exchange for favours.

His company is alleged to have pumped millions of rand into ANC campaigns.

Watson has most recently been embroiled in controversial donation to President Cyril Ramphosa's ANC presidential campaign. R500,000 was donated to the ANC campaign, and was exposed after DA leader Mmusi Maimane asked the president about the donation in Parliament. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating the matter.

Agrizzi told the Zondo commission of inquiry that Watson had a close relationship with former President Jacob Zuma, saying it made Watson feel "untouchable".

More to come.