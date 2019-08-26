View all in Latest
Go

Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson dies in car crash

A case of culpable homicide has been opened.

An image of the crash scene where Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson died in Johannesburg on Monday, 26 August 2019. Picture: Supplied
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - CEO of controversial company Bosasa, now African Global Operations, Gavin Watson (73) died on Monday in a car crash. The crash happened close to OR Tambo International Airport.

While the police have not released the identity of the man as they are waiting to notify his next of kin, Eyewitness News has learnt that it is Watson.

"The man was driving into the airport precinct, when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a concrete pillar holding up a highway bridge. The victim was certified dead on the scene by paramedics and a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation," the police said through a statement on Monday.

Gavin Watson. Picture: Bosasa

Watson and some top managers at his company - including former COO Angelo Agrizzi - were also implicated as having given government officials money and other lavish gifts in exchange for favours.

His company is alleged to have pumped millions of rand into ANC campaigns.

Watson has most recently been embroiled in controversial donation to President Cyril Ramphosa's ANC presidential campaign. R500,000 was donated to the ANC campaign, and was exposed after DA leader Mmusi Maimane asked the president about the donation in Parliament. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating the matter.

Agrizzi told the Zondo commission of inquiry that Watson had a close relationship with former President Jacob Zuma, saying it made Watson feel "untouchable".

More to come.

Image of the crash scene where Gavin Watson died in Johannesburg on Monday morning, 26 August 2019. Picture: Mia Lindeque / EWN

