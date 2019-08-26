Bell Pottinger co-founder Lord Tim Bell dies: media reports

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Bell Pottinger co-founder Lord Tim Bell dies: media reports

UK media is reporting that the spin doctor passed on Sunday at the age of 77 surrounded by his family following a long illness.

A screengrab shows Lord Bell during an interview with BBC Newsnight's Kirsty Walk. Picture: youtube.com
A screengrab shows Lord Bell during an interview with BBC Newsnight's Kirsty Walk. Picture: youtube.com
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The co-founder of controversial British public relations company Bell Pottinger, Lord Tim Bell, has died.

UK media is reporting that the spin doctor died on Sunday at the age of 77 surrounded by his family following a long illness.

The Gupta family was found to have worked with Bell Pottinger to incite racial hatred in South Africa in a campaign to protect former President Jacob Zuma.

The British company has put itself up for sale after it lost clients following the campaign.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA