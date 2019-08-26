Bell Pottinger co-founder Lord Tim Bell dies: media reports

UK media is reporting that the spin doctor passed on Sunday at the age of 77 surrounded by his family following a long illness.

JOHANNESBURG - The co-founder of controversial British public relations company Bell Pottinger, Lord Tim Bell, has died.

UK media is reporting that the spin doctor died on Sunday at the age of 77 surrounded by his family following a long illness.

The Gupta family was found to have worked with Bell Pottinger to incite racial hatred in South Africa in a campaign to protect former President Jacob Zuma.

The British company has put itself up for sale after it lost clients following the campaign.