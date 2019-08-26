Australia plans to censor extremist online content

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Australia plans to censor extremist online content

Speaking from the G7 in Biarritz Sunday, Scott Morrison said the measures were needed in response to the deadly attack on two New Zealand mosques in March.

FILE: Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison talks to the media outside a polling booth during Australia's general election in Sydney on 18 May 2019. Picture: AFP
FILE: Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison talks to the media outside a polling booth during Australia's general election in Sydney on 18 May 2019. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

SYDNEY - Australia plans to block websites to stop the spread of extreme content during "crisis events", the country's prime minister has said.

Speaking from the G7 in Biarritz Sunday, Scott Morrison said the measures were needed in response to the deadly attack on two New Zealand mosques in March.

The live-streamed murder of 51 worshippers "demonstrated how digital platforms and websites can be exploited to host extreme violent and terrorist content," he said in a statement.

"That type of abhorrent material has no place in Australia, and we are doing everything we can to deny terrorists the opportunity to glorify their crimes, including taking action locally and globally."

Under the measures, Australia's eSafety Commissioner would work with companies to restrict access to domains propagating terrorist material.

A new 24/7 Crisis Coordination Centre will be tasked with monitoring terror-related incidents and extremely violent events for censorship.

In the wake of the Christchurch attack, Australia set up a task force with global tech giants like Facebook, YouTube, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter to address the spread of extremist material online.

It is not yet clear how the measures will be enforced. Morrison has previously suggested that legislation may come if technology companies do not cooperate.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA