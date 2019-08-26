Agrizzi ‘saddened’ by Watson’s death
Bosasa boss Gavin Watson died in a car crash in Johannesburg on Monday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has told Eyewitness News he is saddened by Gavin Watson's death.
The Bosasa boss died in a car crash in Johannesburg on Monday morning.
Police spokesperson Katlego Mogale said: “A 73-year-old man was involved in a car accident this morning near the OR Tambo International Airport. He allegedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a pillar that’s holding up a concrete bridge.”
Watson's company, now called African Global Operations, is alleged to have pumped millions of rand into the African National Congress (ANC) campaigns and has been accused of massive corruption at the state capture commission of inquiry.
BUT WHO WAS GAVIN WATSON?
Watson was born on a farm in the Eastern Cape in 1946.
He and his three brothers, who include well-known rugby boss Cheeky Watson, were raised by a preacher father.
After 1994, the Watson brothers immersed themselves in business and the now late brother started Bosasa.
The group won government tenders to provide food and security to prisons, to feed and transport refugees at the Lindela Repatriation Centre and to provide security at the country’s courts and ports of entry.
#GavinWatson Police remove the Toyota Corolla. pic.twitter.com/llklMCSEGh— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 26, 2019
#GavinWatson This is what is left of the car. pic.twitter.com/0wY1hzmZMf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 26, 2019
However, Watson courted controversy and details about how he bought favours from prominent government officials and some ANC heavyweights were laid bare at the state capture commission.
During his testimony, Agrizzi did not hold back.
He recounted how Watson allegedly fostered a relationship with former President Jacob Zuma and approached him to shut down a National Prosecuting Authority case against Bosasa.
Agrizzi, himself under investigation, claimed he pleaded with Watson to stop corrupt deals.
“Because it was just getting us deeper and deeper into trouble and eventually, this is what is going to close down the business and that’s what is going to put 6,000 families at risk. I pleaded with him that we stop being politically based as a company.”
But Agrizzi said with Zuma on Watson’s side, he felt totally untouchable and bulletproof.
Zuma’s successor Cyril Ramaphosa is also facing a storm of his own after he confirmed that Bosasa donated R500,000 towards his ANC presidential campaign in 2017.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Culpable homicide probe into Gavin Watson's death
-
Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson dies in car crash
-
SABC soccer analyst David Kekana dies
-
SA Rugby stands by Etzebeth after claims of racist, physical attack against him
-
Suspect in Bellville murder, dismemberment case makes first court appearance
-
‘Get well soon, brother’: SA wishes Robert Marawa speedy recovery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.