ANC hails Gavin Watson as an ‘anti-apartheid activist’

JOHANNESBURG - Former African Global Operations boss Gavin Watson has been hailed by the African National Congress (ANC) as a cadre and an anti-apartheid activist.

The governing party has joined in offering condolences to the Watson family after he died in a car accident near OR Tambo International Airport on Monday morning.

Watson was implicated by witnesses at the state capture commission of inquiry and was accused of corruption involving ANC members and some government officials.

The ANC said it learnt with shock of the passing of Watson in a car accident.

In a statement, the party goes on to relay how he and his brothers Ronnie, Cheeky and Valence associated themselves with the struggle for liberation at an early age and fought side-by-side with many compatriots against apartheid.

The party also said Watson, in particular, played a significant role in providing support, through the family businesses, to Umkhonto we Sizwe activists who were being pursued by the police.

The Democratic Alliance also extended its condolences to the Watson family but said police needed to launch a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident as Watson's death could have a material impact on the state capture commission of inquiry.

Meanwhile, James Brent-Styan, the author The Bosasa Billions - a book detailing Watson's dealings, said his death was a major setback for the investigation as he didn’t keep notes or records and didn’t have a computer or an office.