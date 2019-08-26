8 licensing officials due in court on fraud, corruption charges

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

8 licensing officials due in court on fraud, corruption charges

They're accused of falsifying vehicle registration details on the national traffic information system to allow truck owners to dodge licence fees, penalties and the money they owed the department.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation said that eight licensing officials would be appearing in the Middelburg Magistrates Court on Monday to face charges of fraud and corruption.

They were arrested on Friday for allegedly running a licencing fee scam that has cost the Mpumalanga government R67 million.

They're accused of falsifying vehicle registration details on the national traffic information system to allow truck owners to dodge licence fees, penalties and the money they owed the department.

RMTC spokesperson Simon Zwane said that the scam had been going on since 2017.

"Investigations are continuing to identify those truck owners who benefited. This investigation is a national one. In fact, we've identified other officials in other parts of the country who have been involved in similar operations and more arrests can be expected."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA