8 licensing officials due in court on fraud, corruption charges
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation said that eight licensing officials would be appearing in the Middelburg Magistrates Court on Monday to face charges of fraud and corruption.
They were arrested on Friday for allegedly running a licencing fee scam that has cost the Mpumalanga government R67 million.
They're accused of falsifying vehicle registration details on the national traffic information system to allow truck owners to dodge licence fees, penalties and the money they owed the department.
RMTC spokesperson Simon Zwane said that the scam had been going on since 2017.
"Investigations are continuing to identify those truck owners who benefited. This investigation is a national one. In fact, we've identified other officials in other parts of the country who have been involved in similar operations and more arrests can be expected."
