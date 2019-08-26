4 people killed in Germiston gas tank explosion

Ekurhuleni emergency services said they responded to the scene after reports of a blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - Four people have been killed in a gas tank explosion in a factory in Roodekop, Germiston, on Monday afternoon.

Officials said once the fire was extinguished, they discovered the charred bodies.

EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said: “All of them so far are male and we’re still busy doing a search around the area to check whether there are only four dead people.”