4 arrested after Lavender Hill girl (6) killed in shooting

The six-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet on Saturday. She died in hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Four people have been arrested following the murder of a child and attempted killing of a relative in Lavender Hill.

The six-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet on Saturday. She died in hospital.

Her uncle was wounded.

The anti-gang unit swooped on a house shortly after the shooting, arresting a man and seizing an illegal gun.

Their investigation then led them to another house where two more suspects were apprehended.

In a separate raid, a woman was also taken into custody and a firearm magazine was found which could be linked to the shooting.