100 wanted suspects arrested in CT anti-crime operations

CAPE TOWN - More than 100 wanted suspects are now behind bars.

This follows an anti-crime blitz across several parts of the city over three days last week.

The suspects were wanted for a range of offences including rape and armed robbery.

Soldiers joined police and other law enforcement officials on patrol and at roadblocks.

Western Cape police's Novella Potelwa: "The suspects were wanted for armed robbery, theft, rapes, murder and attempted murder. Meanwhile, in other operations and raids, 299 arrests were effected for a variety of crimes."