100 wanted suspects arrested in CT anti-crime operations
Local
The suspects were wanted for a range of offences including rape and armed robbery.
CAPE TOWN - More than 100 wanted suspects are now behind bars.
This follows an anti-crime blitz across several parts of the city over three days last week.
The suspects were wanted for a range of offences including rape and armed robbery.
Soldiers joined police and other law enforcement officials on patrol and at roadblocks.
Western Cape police's Novella Potelwa: "The suspects were wanted for armed robbery, theft, rapes, murder and attempted murder. Meanwhile, in other operations and raids, 299 arrests were effected for a variety of crimes."
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.