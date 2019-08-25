Presidency sends condolences to family of late business pioneer Thandi Ndlovu

According to reports, Ndlovu was on her way to a funeral in Rustenburg when she was involved in a head-on collision.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has sent condolences to the family of the late businesswoman Thandi Ndlovu.

According to reports, Ndlovu was on her way to a funeral in Rustenburg when she was involved in a head-on collision.

She made her name in the construction business and served as the president of the Black Business Council in the Built Environment.

Deputy president spokesperson Matshepo Seedat said: “she was in the forefront in the peace and reconstruction efforts of our economy and continent. She played a key role in creating dialogue for sustainable economic development. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Ndlovu family for their loss is our loss too.”