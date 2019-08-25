Presidency sends condolences to family of late business pioneer Thandi Ndlovu
According to reports, Ndlovu was on her way to a funeral in Rustenburg when she was involved in a head-on collision.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has sent condolences to the family of the late businesswoman Thandi Ndlovu.
According to reports, Ndlovu was on her way to a funeral in Rustenburg when she was involved in a head-on collision.
She made her name in the construction business and served as the president of the Black Business Council in the Built Environment.
Deputy president spokesperson Matshepo Seedat said: “she was in the forefront in the peace and reconstruction efforts of our economy and continent. She played a key role in creating dialogue for sustainable economic development. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Ndlovu family for their loss is our loss too.”
Popular in Local
-
SA mourns businesswoman Dr Thandi Ndlovu's death
-
Cape Chamber of Commerce welcomes Whitehead’s resignation
-
Maile sends stern message to officials implicated in VBS saga
-
9 killed in Limpopo taxi accident
-
The IFP's new top six revealed
-
Five things you need to need to know about new IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.