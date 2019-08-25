One dead, two injured in Greek migrant camp fight: report
The incident occurred late on Saturday in the unit for unaccompanied minors when the boy attacked a group of other Afghan teens with a knife. The cause of the fight is not yet known.
ATHENS - A 15-year-old Afghan boy fatally stabbed a compatriot and injured two others at the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, state agency ANA said Sunday.
The incident occurred late on Saturday in the unit for unaccompanied minors when the boy attacked a group of other Afghan teens with a knife. The cause of the fight is not yet known.
Some 600 minors are currently staying in the camp, which is designed to house up to 160, ANA said.
At present, thousands of migrants and refugees spend months in Moria and other overcrowded island camps before their applications can be processed.
Greek officials blame the delays partly on the sheer number of applications and appeals by economic migrants without credible claims to refugee status.
Rights groups have warned that the long wait, often without access to information, is harmful to the migrants whose life-threatening journey to Greece and uncertain future has already left many in a fragile mental state.
Greece's new conservative government has announced plans to speed up its asylum process with the aim of sending rejected applicants back to Turkey.
Popular in World
-
As EU threatens trade retaliation, Brazil sends army to fight Amazon fires
-
Trump paints picture of unity at prickly G7 summit
-
Customer kills French waiter in sandwich spat
-
Norway mosque 'terror attack' suspect remanded in custody
-
Hong Kong police use tear gas to counter protest petrol bombs
-
Swaziland court orders release of human rights lawyer, editor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.