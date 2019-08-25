Meet the IFP's new President Velenkosini Hlabisa

Velenkosini Hlabisa was elected as the new president of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

KWAZULU-NATAL – Velenkosini Hlabisa was elected as the new president of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Hlabisa takes over from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who's been leading the party since its inception in 1975.

President Velenkosini F. Hlabisa has been elected by the IFP National Elective Conference on 25 August 2019 #IFPConference #Congratulations #Leadership pic.twitter.com/ssbw9yFAdS — Inkatha Freedom Party (@IFPinParliament) August 24, 2019

Mangosuthu - who delivered his last political report as leader yesterday - called for greater dialogue on the protection of the most vulnerable in society has and cautioned against violence.

The new president - who was the IFP's secretary general until now - gave a brief acceptance speech.

“This evening was the ending of an era and the beginning of a new season.”

Earlier this week, reports emerged that former IFP national chairperson Ziba Jiyane would challenge Buthelezi's preferred candidate Hlabisa.

However, the party’s secretary-general Mfanje Mbango said Jiyane had no chance as Hlabisa had the backing of the NEC.

At the same time, the party’s spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, congratulated the new leader on Twitter:

