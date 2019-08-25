Meet the IFP's new President Velenkosini Hlabisa

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
Go

Meet the IFP's new President Velenkosini Hlabisa

Velenkosini Hlabisa was elected as the new president of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Velenkosini Hlabisa is the new IFP president. Picture: Twitter @IFPinParliament
Velenkosini Hlabisa is the new IFP president. Picture: Twitter @IFPinParliament
35 minutes ago

KWAZULU-NATAL – Velenkosini Hlabisa was elected as the new president of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Hlabisa takes over from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who's been leading the party since its inception in 1975.

Mangosuthu - who delivered his last political report as leader yesterday - called for greater dialogue on the protection of the most vulnerable in society has and cautioned against violence.

The new president - who was the IFP's secretary general until now - gave a brief acceptance speech.

“This evening was the ending of an era and the beginning of a new season.”

Earlier this week, reports emerged that former IFP national chairperson Ziba Jiyane would challenge Buthelezi's preferred candidate Hlabisa.

However, the party’s secretary-general Mfanje Mbango said Jiyane had no chance as Hlabisa had the backing of the NEC.

At the same time, the party’s spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, congratulated the new leader on Twitter:

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA