Maile sends stern message to officials implicated in VBS saga

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
Go

Maile sends stern message to officials implicated in VBS saga

A forensic report has revealed that the West Rand and Merafong Municipality have illegally invested R660 million with the bank.

ANC Gauteng head of elections Lebogang Maile at the party's pavilion launch at the Rand Easter Show on 19 April 2019. Picture: @LebogangMaile1/Twitter
ANC Gauteng head of elections Lebogang Maile at the party's pavilion launch at the Rand Easter Show on 19 April 2019. Picture: @LebogangMaile1/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebohang Maile wants officials implicated in the collapsed VBS Bank saga face the full might of the law.

A forensic report has revealed that the West Rand and Merafong Municipality have illegally invested R660 million with the bank.

The report by an audit firm has recommended that appropriate action be taken against those implicated.

Maile says he want explanation from the two municipalities.

“We want mayors to explain why they have not acted so that we can take the course of action.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA