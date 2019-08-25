Maile sends stern message to officials implicated in VBS saga

Hlabisa: I was not handpicked by Buthelezi to lead IFP
A forensic report has revealed that the West Rand and Merafong Municipality have illegally invested R660 million with the bank.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebohang Maile wants officials implicated in the collapsed VBS Bank saga face the full might of the law.
The report by an audit firm has recommended that appropriate action be taken against those implicated.
Maile says he want explanation from the two municipalities.
“We want mayors to explain why they have not acted so that we can take the course of action.”
