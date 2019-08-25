IFP resolves to appoint Buthelezi as president emeritus
The resolution was taken, among others, at Ulundi on Sunday as the party concluded its national elective conference.
ULUNDI - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has officially resolved to appoint its former president Mangosuthu Buthelezi as the party’s president emeritus.
Buthelezi who’s led the party since its inception in 1975 said he was ready to accept his new role within the party.
“It is, therefore, a privilege to receive the title of emeritus although I am not sure about some of the things proposed, like changing the logo and so on,” he said.
The 90-year-old officially handed over power to his successor Velenkosini Hlabisa at the party’s national elective conference.
However, loyal IFP members maintained that Buthelezi will continue to play an influential role within the party.
The party’s newly elected secretary general Siphosethu Ngcobo said: “Shenge will remain the rock of the IFP for many centuries to come. The future generations of the IFP leaders must build on his legacy through actions and deeds.”
The party’s resolutions included a rejection of the National Health Insurance as proposed and a call for land expropriation with compensation.
