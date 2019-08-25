The IFP's new top six revealed
The IFP's new president Velenkosini Hlabisa's term will run over the next five years and he will serve with returning party heavyweights like Narend Singh.
KWAZULU-NATAL - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) officially elected Velenkosini Hlabisa as new party leader on Sunday morning.
Hlabisa previously served as the party's secretary general.
He is currently the leader of the official opposition in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.
The 54-year-old takes over from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who founded the party and led it for over 44 years.
Hlabisa's term will run over the next five years.
The new president - who was the IFP's secretary general until now - gave a brief acceptance speech.
“This evening was the ending of an era and the beginning of a new season.”
Six other party heavyweights make up the party's top leadership.
FULL LIST OF IFP LEADERS:
President - Velenkosini Hlabisa
Deputy president - Mzamo Buthelezi (returns to the same position)
Treasurer general - Narend Singh (returns to the same position)
Secretary general - Siphosethu Mncwango
Deputy secretary general - Blessed Gwala (returns to the same position)
Deputy chairperson - Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa (former women's brigade president)
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
