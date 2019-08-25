View all in Latest
Cape Chamber of Commerce welcomes Whitehead’s resignation

The chamber, however, said her resignation left many unanswered questions.

FILE: Former City of Cape Town transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead. Picture: Twitter/@TDA_CapeTown
FILE: Former City of Cape Town transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead. Picture: Twitter/@TDA_CapeTown
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce has welcomed former city transport boss, Melissa Whitehead's resignation.

The chamber, however, said her resignation left many unanswered questions.

Whitehead's disciplinary case has been dragging for more than a year.

The Cape Chamber of Commerce's deputy president Jacques Moolman said after three failures by the city transport department they expected the head of the department to be held accountable.

Moolman said this should never have been about discipline but about executive responsibility.

He said there were three major failures in Melissa Whitehead's department, and they all happened on her watch, which was more than enough reason to sack her.

Moolman also said labour laws on disciplinary hearings are designed to protect vulnerable workers and not bosses earning massive salaries.

Whitehead, who resigned earlier this week, earned just more than R3 million a year.

She resigned amid serious charges that relate to the Municipal Finance Management Act and for appointing a friend to a job in council.

With her resignation, the city could not investigate a separate matter that related to the procurement of electric buses.

