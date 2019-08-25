SA mourns businesswoman Dr Thandi Ndlovu's death

According to reports, Ndlovu was on her way to a funeral in Rustenburg when she was involved in a head-on collision.

JOHANNESBURG - Top businesswoman Dr Thandi Ndlovu was killed in a car accident on Saturday morning.

She made her name in the construction business and served as the president of the Black Business Council for the Built Environment.

Ndlovu launched Motheo Construction in 1999. The company acquired a grade 9 certificate level from the Construction Industry Development Board.

Meanwhile, people and organisations have poured out their grief on Twitter:

Death do not be proud. Untimely death of Dr Thandi Ndlovu is a great loss to the country, women, business world. She proved that a determined black woman can be a genuine entrepreneur globally recognized pic.twitter.com/HQFiEDR42N — somadodafikeni (@somadodafikeni) August 25, 2019

R.I.P 🙏🏽😫Mme Thandi Ndlovu. One of my inspirations why I am in the business field I am in today , this lady was a perfect example of how to never give up when you believe in your dreams💯🤞🏽😭😢 pic.twitter.com/gOYKAevFs7 — 🥇Pina “G” Mogodi#Visionary👨🏾‍💼📊📈 (@Pinagare_Mogodi) August 25, 2019

My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dr Thandi Ndlovu. She was a pioneer in the built environment. May she rest in peace 💔 https://t.co/ynBZeIbxhi — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) August 25, 2019

The South African business fraternity is mourning the death of business tycoon Dr Thandi Ndlovu.



The founder and CEO of Motheo Construction Group.



MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE 💔 pic.twitter.com/YkF2lHQZmN — Entrepreneur Zone (@SayEntrepreneur) August 24, 2019

It is with great sadness that Forbes Africa heard of the accident that took Dr Thandi Ndlovu’s life. The cover of the August (Women’s Month) issue was gracious, soft-spoken, and brimming with life and energy. South Africa is poorer for your passing. https://t.co/UmixjDvTo0 — Forbes Africa (@forbesafrica) August 24, 2019