ANC NEC wraps up WC visit, Magashule 'pleased' with new PEC
The party's senior leaders were in the province over the weekend to introduce the new interim executive committee that will run the ANC Western Cape's affairs.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee has wrapped its visit to the Western Cape.
The ANC's branches and regions across the Western Cape have accepted the newly former interim provincial task team.
Party secretary general Ace Magashule said the branches of the ANC has accepted that change was needed.
“We have passed elections, it is time to now focus on the ground, renew ourselves, continue building unity and look ourselves, not internally, but become community leaders.”
The main task of the interim executive committee will be to hold an elective conference that will instill a permanent leader of the ANC Western Cape.
The previous executive committee was disbanded after its life span came to an end.
