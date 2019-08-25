Ace Magashule: ANC won’t look for votes only during election campaigns

Magashule said ANC members will be on the ground campaigning for the party by listening to people's concerns and seeking ways to address it.

CAPE TOWN - ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said the party won't come looking for votes only during election campaigns.

He said ANC members will be on the ground campaigning for the party by listening to people's concerns and seeking ways to address it.

Magashule was in Kraaifontein yesterday where he introduced the ANC's interim executive committee in the Western Cape.

“One of the mistakes we made was to go to the people only when we want votes, gone are those days, back to basics, from branch level.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)