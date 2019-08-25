Ace Magashule: ANC won’t look for votes only during election campaigns

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
Go

Ace Magashule: ANC won’t look for votes only during election campaigns

Magashule said ANC members will be on the ground campaigning for the party by listening to people's concerns and seeking ways to address it.

ANC SG Ace Magashule at an NEC meeting in Irene on 1 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
ANC SG Ace Magashule at an NEC meeting in Irene on 1 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said the party won't come looking for votes only during election campaigns.

He said ANC members will be on the ground campaigning for the party by listening to people's concerns and seeking ways to address it.

Magashule was in Kraaifontein yesterday where he introduced the ANC's interim executive committee in the Western Cape.

“One of the mistakes we made was to go to the people only when we want votes, gone are those days, back to basics, from branch level.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA