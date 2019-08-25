9 killed in Limpopo taxi accident

It's alleged that the bakkie was attempting to overtake another car when it collided with the taxi.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said 9 people died and 27 others were injured in a car accident in Limpopo on Saturday evening.

The accident happened near Rafiri Village in Zebediela when a bakkie crashed into a mini bus taxi.

It's alleged that the bakkie was attempting to overtake another car when it collided with the taxi.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said, “Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)