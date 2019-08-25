9 killed in Limpopo taxi accident

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
Go

9 killed in Limpopo taxi accident

It's alleged that the bakkie was attempting to overtake another car when it collided with the taxi.

9 people died and 27 others were injured in a car accident in Limpopo on Saturday evening. Picture: Supplied.
9 people died and 27 others were injured in a car accident in Limpopo on Saturday evening. Picture: Supplied.
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police said 9 people died and 27 others were injured in a car accident in Limpopo on Saturday evening.

The accident happened near Rafiri Village in Zebediela when a bakkie crashed into a mini bus taxi.

It's alleged that the bakkie was attempting to overtake another car when it collided with the taxi.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said, “Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA