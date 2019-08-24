Zim lawyer Doug Coltart arrested for filming protest
Coltart was filming the arrest of unionists who were petitioning the government over low wages in central Harare.
HARARE - Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart spent a night in jail following his arrest and assault by police yesterday.
Coltart was filming the arrest of unionists who were petitioning the government over low wages in central Harare.
This is the moment just before the riot police beat me up for filming the illegal arrest of my clients @ARTUZ_teachers. This was a peaceful lawful picket. Police were notified. ARTUZ has received threats yesterday so I went to provide legal backup. #PayDayFuneral #BalcFridayZW pic.twitter.com/YzGz9RGt9r— Doug Coltart ✊🏽🇿🇼 (@DougColtart) August 23, 2019
Photos of his injured face and arm apparently from a police beating sparked outrage.
I was pushed to the ground, beaten and kicked by riot police. I was simply asking the reason for my arrest - which is my Constitutional right. I was never informed of the reason for arrest. They put handcuffs so tight that I lost blood to my hands. #PayDayFuneral #BlackFridayZW pic.twitter.com/PNi5B1nAI2— Doug Coltart ✊🏽🇿🇼 (@DougColtart) August 23, 2019
Members of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's presidential advisory council tweeted their condemnation.
The one-time publisher of the Mail & Guardian Trevor Ncube said that violence will not get Zimbabwe anywhere.
And businessman Busisa Moyo said the attack sets Zimbabwe back.
This has been a bad week for the Mnangagwa government on the international reengagement front, following the banning of MDC protests, growing discontent and now this attack.
There'll be parallels drawn with the beating of senior lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa by police back under the Mugabe regime in 2005.
Popular in Africa
-
Uganda blocks online access to Rwandan newspaper
-
Malawi leader warns protesters planning airports shutdown
-
Scientists a step closer to saving northern white rhino from extinction
-
Zimbabwe arrests senior opposition official over demonstration
-
ANALYSIS: Repression & dialogue in Zimbabwe: twin strategies that aren’t working
-
Zim govt accuses western diplomats of interfering in internal affairs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.