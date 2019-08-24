Zim lawyer Doug Coltart arrested for filming protest

Coltart was filming the arrest of unionists who were petitioning the government over low wages in central Harare.

HARARE - Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart spent a night in jail following his arrest and assault by police yesterday.

This is the moment just before the riot police beat me up for filming the illegal arrest of my clients @ARTUZ_teachers. This was a peaceful lawful picket. Police were notified. ARTUZ has received threats yesterday so I went to provide legal backup. #PayDayFuneral #BalcFridayZW pic.twitter.com/YzGz9RGt9r — Doug Coltart ✊🏽🇿🇼 (@DougColtart) August 23, 2019

Photos of his injured face and arm apparently from a police beating sparked outrage.

I was pushed to the ground, beaten and kicked by riot police. I was simply asking the reason for my arrest - which is my Constitutional right. I was never informed of the reason for arrest. They put handcuffs so tight that I lost blood to my hands. #PayDayFuneral #BlackFridayZW pic.twitter.com/PNi5B1nAI2 — Doug Coltart ✊🏽🇿🇼 (@DougColtart) August 23, 2019

Members of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's presidential advisory council tweeted their condemnation.

The one-time publisher of the Mail & Guardian Trevor Ncube said that violence will not get Zimbabwe anywhere.

And businessman Busisa Moyo said the attack sets Zimbabwe back.

This has been a bad week for the Mnangagwa government on the international reengagement front, following the banning of MDC protests, growing discontent and now this attack.

There'll be parallels drawn with the beating of senior lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa by police back under the Mugabe regime in 2005.