Why Zuma referred to Hanekom as “enemy agent”

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
Go

Why Zuma referred to Hanekom as “enemy agent”

Former president Jacob Zuma argued that former minister Derek Hanekom must interpret his use of the term "enemy agent" within the correct context.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma argued that former minister Derek Hanekom must interpret his use of the term "enemy agent" within the correct context and understand it to refer to opposition political parties and not the apartheid regime.

Hanekom is suing Zuma for R500,000 after he referred to him as an enemy agent on Twitter.

Judgment for the matter was reserved in the High Court in Durban.

Zuma made the comment after the ANC NEC member confirmed the allegation by EFF leader Julius Malema that he met with EFF members to discuss how to oust Zuma from the presidency.

Hanekom said the use of the term agent is an attempt to paint him as a conspirator of the former apartheid regime which is a false claim.

Zuma's advocate Muzi Sikhakhane said his client's comments related to current issues related to the ANC.

“If you read the revelations by Malema, don’t get out of that context… he talks about the conflict at the time, Zuma responds to it and when he refers to a plan, it’s when there were efforts to remove him as deputy president and as president of the country which ultimately happened.”

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA