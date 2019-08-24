Why Zuma referred to Hanekom as “enemy agent”

Former president Jacob Zuma argued that former minister Derek Hanekom must interpret his use of the term "enemy agent" within the correct context.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma argued that former minister Derek Hanekom must interpret his use of the term "enemy agent" within the correct context and understand it to refer to opposition political parties and not the apartheid regime.

Hanekom is suing Zuma for R500,000 after he referred to him as an enemy agent on Twitter.

Judgment for the matter was reserved in the High Court in Durban.

Zuma made the comment after the ANC NEC member confirmed the allegation by EFF leader Julius Malema that he met with EFF members to discuss how to oust Zuma from the presidency.

Hanekom said the use of the term agent is an attempt to paint him as a conspirator of the former apartheid regime which is a false claim.

Zuma's advocate Muzi Sikhakhane said his client's comments related to current issues related to the ANC.

“If you read the revelations by Malema, don’t get out of that context… he talks about the conflict at the time, Zuma responds to it and when he refers to a plan, it’s when there were efforts to remove him as deputy president and as president of the country which ultimately happened.”