Who will succeed outgoing IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi?

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
Go

Who will succeed outgoing IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi?

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the leader of the official opposition in the KZN legislature Velenkosini Hlabisa remained the most likely candidate to take over.

Outgoing IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
Outgoing IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
55 minutes ago

KWAZULU-NATAL - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is set to elect new leaders this weekend as its national elective conference gets under way in Ulundi in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The party says over 5,000 delegates will take part in the elections which will see the elevation of a new leader following Mangosuthu Buthelezi's decision to step down.

Buthelezi has been the president of the IFP for the past 44 years with his decision to hold onto power often criticised.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the leader of the official opposition in the KZN legislature Velenkosini Hlabisa remained the most likely candidate to take over.

Hlengwa said the party would also use the conference to discuss party positions on several issues of national interest.

“There seems to be a big hoo-hah on elections, no there is bread and butter issues facing South Africans; poverty, unemployment, challenges in healthcare and land. So those challenges must be addressed in this conference.”

Formal nominations and voting for new party office bearers is expected to start later today.

The new party leadership is expected to be announced tomorrow when the conference concludes.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA