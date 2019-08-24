Who will succeed outgoing IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi?

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the leader of the official opposition in the KZN legislature Velenkosini Hlabisa remained the most likely candidate to take over.

KWAZULU-NATAL - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is set to elect new leaders this weekend as its national elective conference gets under way in Ulundi in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The party says over 5,000 delegates will take part in the elections which will see the elevation of a new leader following Mangosuthu Buthelezi's decision to step down.

Buthelezi has been the president of the IFP for the past 44 years with his decision to hold onto power often criticised.

#IFPConference Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi receives a hero’s welcome at his last conference as IFP leader. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/1ntykBIRwX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 23, 2019

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the leader of the official opposition in the KZN legislature Velenkosini Hlabisa remained the most likely candidate to take over.

Hlengwa said the party would also use the conference to discuss party positions on several issues of national interest.

“There seems to be a big hoo-hah on elections, no there is bread and butter issues facing South Africans; poverty, unemployment, challenges in healthcare and land. So those challenges must be addressed in this conference.”

Formal nominations and voting for new party office bearers is expected to start later today.

The new party leadership is expected to be announced tomorrow when the conference concludes.