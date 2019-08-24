WC ANC interim leadership accepted ‘wholeheartedly’ by branches – Magashule
Magahsule was in Kraaifontein on Saturday where he introduced members of the interim provincial task team to branches in the Cape metro.
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule said party branches in the province have accepted the new interim leadership.
Other senior leaders of the party were from regions across the province.
Magashule said questions were raised about the way forward but said the party remained united.
“The national executive committee mandated the NWC to finalise names and comrades here have accepted [the names]. Everything is going very well. You can see there is peace and stability in the organisation and we are talking politics.”
The interim task team was introduced last week after the previous provincial executive committee was disbanded.
The life span of the committee came to an end, but over the years has been caught up in controversies and internal battles.
